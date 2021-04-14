VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.13

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as high as $19.46. VOXX International shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 89,809 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.04 million, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.95.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

