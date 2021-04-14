Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,297. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
