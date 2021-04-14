Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Sells $246,124.50 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $246,124.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $333,772.92.

Shares of NYSE PPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,997. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,531.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 93,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 723,026 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 529,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

