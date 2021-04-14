Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Tops $1.12 Billion

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00007949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $10.17 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00064618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.51 or 0.00690413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00089066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00036556 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

