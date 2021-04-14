VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $846.11

Vp plc (LON:VP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 846.11 ($11.05) and traded as high as GBX 906 ($11.84). VP shares last traded at GBX 906 ($11.84), with a volume of 603 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 846.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 729.89. The company has a market cap of £363.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78.

Get VP alerts:

In related news, insider Allison Bainbridge sold 64,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £517,376 ($675,955.06). Also, insider Neil A. Stothard sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £960,000 ($1,254,246.15).

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.