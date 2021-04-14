Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vroom worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

VRM opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,488,900 shares of company stock valued at $55,484,493.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

