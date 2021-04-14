VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of VSE worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in VSE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.