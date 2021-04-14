Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €123.82 ($145.67).

ETR:WCH opened at €125.70 ($147.88) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 52 week high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.28.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

