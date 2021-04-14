Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Waddell & Reed Financial reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waddell & Reed Financial.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE WDR opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,932,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 739,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $22,168,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 656,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

