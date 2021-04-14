Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,525 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,402,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after buying an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,100,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,805,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 258,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.