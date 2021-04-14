WandX (WAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $963.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. WandX has a total market capitalization of $253,524.98 and approximately $963.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WandX has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00680712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036239 BTC.

WandX Profile

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.