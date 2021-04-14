Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €64.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €64.00 ($75.29) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.58 ($63.04).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €46.09 ($54.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a fifty-two week high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

