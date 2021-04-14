Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €112.16 ($131.95) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €104.69 and a 200 day moving average of €107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.