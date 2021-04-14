Warburg Research Reiterates €185.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €164.50 ($193.53).

ETR:BC8 opened at €166.80 ($196.24) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €126.10 ($148.35) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is €160.16 and its 200-day moving average is €169.31.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

