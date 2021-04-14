Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 381.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.05% of Warrior Met Coal worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $880.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

