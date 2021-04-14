Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%.

WAFD opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

