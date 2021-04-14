Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.