Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $114.57. 27,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,587. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 147.18, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.57 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

