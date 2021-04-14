wave edu coin (WEC) Reaches Market Cap of $89,862.09

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $89,862.09 and approximately $6.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 62.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.00733824 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.26 or 0.99214790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00841815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars.

