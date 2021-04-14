Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Reaches $0.25

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $2.51 million and $701.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00750078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,850.17 or 0.99907468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.00845585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,947 coins. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Waves Community Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.