WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEC. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.21. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,517. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

