WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.99-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.02.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 820,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.