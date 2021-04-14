Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,073,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

