Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 44,697 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Total were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOT stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

