Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 5,308 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

