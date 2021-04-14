Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 8,711 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.38% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:HP opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

