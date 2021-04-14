Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $245.26 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.84. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

