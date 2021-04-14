Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,033 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of LivaNova worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,030,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after buying an additional 165,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $83.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.