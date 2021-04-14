Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,980 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.81% of Photronics worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,029 shares of company stock worth $280,647. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $798.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.