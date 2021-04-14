Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,425 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.65% of TriState Capital worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $770.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

