Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,425 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.65% of TriState Capital worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $770.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
TriState Capital Profile
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).
Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.