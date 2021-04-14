Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,827 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.80% of TTM Technologies worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.24.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

