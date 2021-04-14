Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BP were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of BP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

NYSE BP opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.