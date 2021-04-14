Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $12.35 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.