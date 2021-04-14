Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $13.03 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,298 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of ChampionX worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 451,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ChampionX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

