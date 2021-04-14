Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14.45 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,727 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Exelon by 18.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

