Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,988 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

