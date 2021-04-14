Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.32% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE BXS opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.