Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

