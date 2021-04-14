Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,487 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.56% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

