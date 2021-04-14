Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 995,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.