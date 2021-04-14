Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 607,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.16% of NiSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

NiSource stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

