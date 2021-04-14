Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 279,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,625,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.40% of Beacon Roofing Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,769,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,984 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BECN opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

