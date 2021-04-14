Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,399 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.93% of Argo Group International worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $19,527,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

