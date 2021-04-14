Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 167,233 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 167,233 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.94% of Modine Manufacturing worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $781.08 million, a PE ratio of -138.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

