Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,009 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cummins by 577.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 42.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 85.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

