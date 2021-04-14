Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 21,121 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,121 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

