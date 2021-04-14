Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,765 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after acquiring an additional 355,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D stock opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,873.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

