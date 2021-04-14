Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,175 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

TMUS opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

