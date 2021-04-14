Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 51,837 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,837 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.61% of NorthWestern worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NorthWestern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

