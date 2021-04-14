Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 54,290 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,290 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $141,345,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $140,701,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

